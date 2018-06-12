Sparta Live

Final unofficial totals for County Council seats

by | June 12, 2018 10:35 pm

The final unofficial totals for Colleton County Council seats are:

At-Large Seat

Bristow 911

Linder 1630

Eastern District Seat

Robinson 662

Washington 153

Williams 905

Gar Linder will challenge incumbent Republican Gene Whetsell for the at-large seat in November. Art Williams is virtually assured of the Eastern District seat as no Republican challengers filed statements of candidacy for the council seat held by incumbent Evon Robinson.

 

No comments yet.

By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.

© Copyright 2018 | Walterboro Live