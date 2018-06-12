Final unofficial totals for County Council seats

The final unofficial totals for Colleton County Council seats are:



At-Large Seat

Bristow 911

Linder 1630

Eastern District Seat

Robinson 662

Washington 153

Williams 905

Gar Linder will challenge incumbent Republican Gene Whetsell for the at-large seat in November. Art Williams is virtually assured of the Eastern District seat as no Republican challengers filed statements of candidacy for the council seat held by incumbent Evon Robinson.