Final unofficial totals for County Council seats
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2018 10:35 pm
The final unofficial totals for Colleton County Council seats are:
At-Large Seat
Bristow 911
Linder 1630
Eastern District Seat
Robinson 662
Washington 153
Williams 905
Gar Linder will challenge incumbent Republican Gene Whetsell for the at-large seat in November. Art Williams is virtually assured of the Eastern District seat as no Republican challengers filed statements of candidacy for the council seat held by incumbent Evon Robinson.
