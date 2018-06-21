Ferguson signs NLI to play basketball at Livingstone College

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:22 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

De’Iajae Ferguson, Colleton County High School Class of 2018 graduate, has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Livingstone College located in Salisbury, N.C. The Livingstone Blue Bears compete in the NCAA Division II within the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association.

Ferguson will look to contribute at point guard and shooting guard for Livingstone.

At CCHS, Ferguson was a four-year varsity basketball starter for the Cougars and was recognized post-season for recording 1,000 points in his career. In addition to a stellar career in basketball, Ferguson was a four-year varsity letterman in football and entered the record book this past season for “Most Passes Caught in a Single Season” (64, 2017) as a receiver.

Although Ferguson garnered interest from several schools, he said the choice to attend Livingstone College was an easy one. “I have travel-ball teammates already at Livingstone, so I felt it would be easy to become comfortable with the team and learn the system they have in place,” said Ferguson.

“First, I would like to thank God for giving me this wonderful opportunity,” said Ferguson. “Secondly, I would like to thank my parents because without them, none of this would even be possible. I would also like to thank Coach Jacob Smith and Coach Jay Davis. Without Coach Davis, none of this would be possible. I appreciate them both because they trusted me and got me through this process and spent countless hours in the gym.”

With a 3.0 GPA, Ferguson plans to major in engineering. “Academics played a big role in my decision to attend Livingstone,” said Ferguson. “You always have to have a backup plan.”

Ferguson is the son of Catora and Vincent Ferguson of Yemassee. His grandparents are Lucy and David Green.