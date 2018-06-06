Family escapes Azalea Road fire

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:25 am

An early morning fire drove an Azalea Drive family out of their home Tuesday.

The family, two adults and two children, were asleep in their beds shortly before 4 a.m. on June 5 when the accumulating smoke awoke one of the parents.

The adults quickly awakened the children and all four occupants climbed out of the master bedroom window to safety.

The home did not have any working smoke detectors.

At 3:48 a.m., emergency dispatch received a call from a resident on Tulip Drive, one block from the scene. He said he could see flames coming from the roof of a house on Azalea Drive.

After escaping, the family called the county’s dispatchers, providing the correct address. Fire units arrived a short time later, reporting flames coming from the roof over the garage and heavy smoke conditions throughout the single-story residential dwelling.

Firefighter-paramedics verified that everyone was safely out of the home. Crews deployed multiple hand lines into the building, with one crew attacking the fire through the garage and a second crew forcing entry through the front door.

The fire had entered the kitchen area from the garage, but interior crews quickly gained control of the fire.

The flames had also spread through the attic over the bedrooms. Firefighters pulled the ceiling down in several rooms to reach the flames and extinguish the fire, which was contained mostly to the garage, kitchen and attic.

The majority of the structure and most personal items in the remainder of the home were saved. No injuries were reported.

The fire appears to have originated in the utility room off the garage and is believed to have been electrical in nature.

Firefighters were on the scene for four hours.