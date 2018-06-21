Election results finalized

The members of the Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Commission added 10 voters to the primary election tally when they met June 14 to certify the ballot.

During the meeting, the votes cast on one emergency provisional ballot and nine fail-safe provisional ballots were added to the vote count for the Republican and Democratic primaries held June 12.

The nine fail-safe provisional ballots, said Voter Registration and Election Director Angela Upchurch, were from voters who had moved to a new precinct within the county and had not informed the election office of their move.

Those voting fail-safe ballots were only allowed to vote in the countywide and statewide elections.

One voter who did not appear to have a valid identification card when voting at the polls cast the lone emergency provisional ballot on Election Day.

Colleton County recorded a voter turnout of 21.80 percent in the June 12 primary elections. A total of 5,140 of Colleton County’s 23,574 registered voters went to the polls.

The additional votes did not change the outcome of any races in the Democratic or Republican primaries.

Locally, David Gar Linder defeated Nate Bristow in the Democratic primary for the at-large seat on Colleton County Council, 64.25 percent to 35.75 percent.

In the three-way race in the Democratic primary for Colleton County Council’s District 23 (Eastern District), Art Williams received 52.62 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent County Council Member Evon Robinson with 38.49 percent, and John Washington, 8.90 percent.

Upchurch said that Colleton County will join the rest of the state in conducting a run-off election to decide the two Republican ballot seats on the statewide November General Election on June 26.

In the run-off, incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster will face Upstate businessman John Warren.

In the June 14 primary election McMaster had received 42.32 percent of the statewide vote while Warren received 27.82 percent.

Five Republicans were on the June 12 governor’s ballot.

In Colleton County McMaster received 46.01 percent of the total votes cast and Catherine Templeton claimed second place, receiving 26.63 percent of the vote. Warren finished third in the county with 23.37 percent of the vote total.

South Carolina incumbent Attorney General Alan Wilson also failed to receive 50 percent plus one in the total ballots cast in the Republican primary, requiring a run-off.

Statewide, Wilson received 48.63 percent of the Republican vote followed by Todd Atwater with 29.74 percent of the vote in the three-man race.

In Colleton County, Wilson received 50.11 percent of the vote and Atwater received 32.41 percent.

Those who voted in the Republican primary on June 12 and registered voters who did not cast a ballot in the primary elections are eligible to vote, according to Upchurch.

She added that the voting machines for those wishing to vote absentee at the elections office are up and running.

After getting through the work for the run-off election, Upchurch will be preparing for the statement of candidacy filing period, which begins July 27 at noon.

Among the candidates who will need to file statement of candidacies starting July 27 will be those running for the Second, Fourth and Sixth Districts on the Colleton County School Board.

The incumbents for those districts are: Tim Mabry in the Second District, Darlene Miller in the Fourth District and Harry Jenkins in the Sixth District.

It may be that residents in the school board’s Third District will also be choosing a new member in the November General Election.

On June 12, Third District Board Member Gale Doggette submitted her resignation, which will take effect after the November election. She is moving out of the Third District.

Doggette timed the submission of her resignation in hope that the race to elect her replacement can be part of the November General Election, which would eliminate the need for the county to cover the cost of a special election.

Upchurch said Bert Duffy, the school board’s attorney, is handling the legal research to determine if the race can be added to the Nov. 6 ballot.