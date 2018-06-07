Election on Tuesday June 14

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 10:04 am

The bulk of contested races in the Republican and Democratic primary election on June 12 are in the state and national races.

Democratic voters going to the polls will be determining candidates for the one of Colleton County Council’s eastern district seats and the council’s at-large post. (Separate stories on those races also appear on in separate post.)

The top race on the November General Election ballot, the contest for South Carolina governor, will find contested primary races on both the Republican and Democratic ballots.

Governor

Gov. Henry McMaster, who was appointed to succeed former Gov. Nikki Haley when she resigned to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, is being challenged in the Republican primary by four candidates.

Joining McMaster on the Republican primary ballot are Kevin Bryant, John Warren, Catherine Templeton and Yancey McGill.

The Democratic primary will feature three candidates for the governor’s office: Phil Noble, Marguerite Willis and James Smith.

Secretary of State

In other contested statewide races, incumbent Secretary of State Mark Hammond faces three challengers in the Republican primary. Nelson Faerber, Joshua Putnam and Kerry Wood are contesting Hammond’s bid for re-election.

S.C. Attorney General

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is also facing a pair of challengers in the Republican primary. Seeking to unseat him are Todd Atwater and William Herlong.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, who includes Edisto Beach within his First District, faces Katie Arrington and Dmitri Cherny in the Republican primary.

U.S. House of Representatives

Democrats in the First Congressional District will choose between Joe Cunningham and Toby Smith for the U.S. House of Representatives.

Republican primary voters will be going to the polls to select candidates in the 97th and 116th districts of the S.C. House of Representatives.

S.C. House of Representatives

Republicans Don Johnson and Mandy W. Kimmons, both of Summerville, filed the paperwork to face off in the Republican primary for the 97th S.C. House District. The winner will then face incumbent Patsy Knight of St. George.

Republicans Carroll O’Neal of Johns Island and Charles A. Glover Sr. of Ravenel filed to run for the 116th S.C. House District seat in the primary. The winner will then take on the incumbent, S.C. Rep. Robert Brown.