Election office open Saturday June 9 for absentee voting

Last Updated: May 31, 2018 at 8:34 am

The Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Office will be open Saturday June 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those wishing to cast an absentee ballot for the June 12 Republican and Democratic primary elections.

The Colleton County Voter Registration and Elections Office is located at 2471 Jefferies Highway in the same building that houses the Palmetto Rural Telephone Cooperative administrative offices.

Voters will be asked to provide one of the following Photo IDs:

• S.C. Driver’s License

• ID Card issued by S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles

• S.C. Voter Registration Card with Photo

• Federal Military ID

• U.S. Passport

More information can be obtained by contacting the office at 843-549-2842.