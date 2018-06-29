Eight new artists join the S.C. Artisans Center

On Wednesday, June 20, eight new artists were juried into the South Carolina Artisans Center. During the two-stage process, eight artists rose to the top with craftsmanship, design, creativity and originality. Artists presented a variety of works during the second stage of judging for entry on Wednesday. Judges Gail Anastasio (stained glass master artist) and Heather Gahagan-Billera (Colleton County Schools art teacher) were judges.

The South Carolina Artisans Center welcomes the following new artists: Meredith Baker (shell sculpture), Custom Crafted Silhouettes (wood maps), Michael Blackmon (metal sculpture), Pam Butler (painting), Susan Kessler (painting), Charlotte Murray (oil painting), Sam Robertson (pen/ink) and Angela Turner (feltworks).

Additionally, the judges chose one Outstanding New Artist for the Summer 2018 Call for Entry. “Sam Robertson dazzled the judges with the quality of his work as he shows a great sense of balance of color tones,” said Gale Doggette, director.

“Sam’s work was compared to the quality of work in museums.” As a young outdoor educator at Camp St. Christopher, he has the opportunity to absorb the colors and shapes of nature that find their way into his works.

The South Carolina Artisans Center will hold one final 2018 Call for Entry in late fall. More information can be found at the website: www.scartisanscenter.com.