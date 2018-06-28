Edith Lybrand | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

Edith Lybrand

Greenville – Edith Rebecca Ferguson Lybrand, 95, of Greenville, born on August 20, 1922, wife of the late William Martin Lybrand Jr., went to be with her Lord and Savior, Monday, June 25, 2018.

Born in South Boston, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Stroud Benning and Nancy Sue Ferguson. Mrs. Lybrand was a loving homemaker and was a member of Slater United Methodist Church.

Surviving are: one daughter, Becky Carter (Landis); one son, Mark Lybrand; four grandchildren: Shelley Keith (Greg), Farrah Lynn Stephen (Drew), Heather Clamp (Chad), James Lybrand; along with seven great-grandchildren: Daulton Keith, Reilly Keith, Aidan Keith, Carter Stephen, Stokes Stephen, Raines Clamp and Beck Clamp.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by one son: Billy Lybrand; along with 4 sisters and 3 brothers.

Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in The Howze Chapel.

The family will receive friends Saturday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Howze Mortuary.

The family will be at her home.

The Howze Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. 864-834-8051