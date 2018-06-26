Eddie Hiott | Obituaries | The Press and Standard

James Edwin “Eddie” Hiott

WALTERBORO – Mr. James Edwin “Eddie” Hiott, husband of the late Mary Buckner Hiott, passed away Tuesday morning at his home under the care of Amedysis Hospice surrounded by his loving family. He was 90.

Mr. Hiott was born in Tampa, Fla., January 5, 1928 a son of the late Henry and Mary Caroline Beach Hiott. He was a graduate of the Medical College of South Carolina School of Pharmacy, and after returning to Walterboro, owned and operated Hiott’s Drugstore in downtown Walterboro with his brother John until his retirement. He was an active member of the Walterboro civic community throughout his life, and served three terms on the Walterboro City Council. He was a lifelong, active member of Grace Advent Christian Church, where he served as a Deacon, a Trustee, and Sunday School Superintendant. He was a founding member of the board of John C. Calhoun Academy, was a former member and president of the South Carolina Board of Pharmacy, and he dearly loved spending time with his family and friends at Edisto Beach.

He is survived by a son, John Robert “Bobby” Hiott (Connie) of Edisto Beach, and by a daughter Beth H. Bolt (Doug) of Columbia. He has two brothers, Johnny Hiott (Joan) and Dr. David Hiott (Bobbi), as well as a sister, Rosemary H. Hadwin (George) all of Walterboro. There are six grandchildren: John Hiott, Trey Hiott (Lauren), Tyler Hiott (Katey), Sarah Hiott (A.J.) Hannah Hiott, and Mary Beth Bigham (Chris). There are five great-grandchildren: Lily, Ellie, Jameson, and Mary Britton Hiott, and Caylan Bigham. He was preceded in death by a son James Edwin “Jamie” Hiott (Pam) and by a sister Jacquelyn H. Downey. At the time of his wife’s passing in 2010, they had been happily married for sixty-two years.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt love and appreciation to Mr. Hiott’s devoted caregivers, Connie Hiers, Mary Malone, and Gwenn Fields, and to Leslie Cook, the wonderful nurse from Amedysis Hospice that cared for Mr. Hiott for over a year.

Funeral services will be held Friday morning, June 29, 2018 at 10:00 at Grace Advent Christian Church, with burial following in the Live Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m., at Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro, which is in charge of arrangements.