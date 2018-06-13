Dixie Majors will have home-field advantage in three-team bracket

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie Majors All-Star team will begin competition in the District VIII tournament scheduled to be held June 20-23 at the Ace Basin Sports Complex in Walterboro. Competing in the three-team bracket with Allendale County and Jasper County, the All-Stars are scheduled to play Allendale Wednesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. and will face Jasper County Thursday, June 21 at 6 p.m.

Head coach for the Majors is seven-year veteran coach Cornelius Hamilton who lead his regular season team, the Killer Whales, to a 10-2 finish.

“The first week of practice went very well,” said Hamilton. “We’ve been practicing daily trying to get a feel for where to place the players defensively and offensively. We have been getting the guys some quality swings and base running reps. We’re fortunate to have players with a high IQ of the game and can adjust to playing multiple positions. We’ve been preparing each player to able to play multiple positions.”

A deep pitching rotation is a bonus for the Majors. “With the new low pitch count rules, we’re preparing to have a deep rotation of seven pitchers,” said Hamilton. “We expect to use Desmond Brown, Kendelle Daniels, James Garvin, Brian Hamilton, Jamaure Manigo, Grayson Mills, and Daveon Varner in the pitching rotation.”

“We have great confidence in our bats,” said Hamilton. “However, we definitely feel our strength will be our defense. Regardless of who’s pitching, we have a great group of versatile players that will allow us to keep a solid defense on the field.”

“I’m honored to be selected as the head coach and have this opportunity to prepare this great group of young men to represent Colleton County,” said Hamilton. “With the help of the coaching staff and the grace of God, I’m confident that we will compete at a high level and do so with supreme sportsmanship and fair play. We’ve also been receiving volunteer support from Randy Mills, Jadaris Manigo, Larry Richardson, Darryl White, Quincy Chisolm and Jay Davis.”

The Majors will test the waters Thursday, June 14 in a double-header scrimmage against St. George at 6 p.m. and Lake Marion at 7:30 p.m. on White Hall Field at the Ace Basin Sports Complex in Walterboro.

The 2018 Colleton County Dixie Majors roster includes Desmond Brown, Tre’Mari Davis, Kendelle Daniels, James Garvin, Brian Hamilton, Samuel Reice Jamison, Jamaure Manigo, Grayson Mills, Jayden Richardson, Xavier Seabrook, Tyler Stanfield and Daveon Varner. Hamilton is assisted by Dante Brown and Jason Stanfield.