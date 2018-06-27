Dixie Majors headed to state tournament

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Dixie Majors went undefeated through the three-team District VIII competition to earn a spot in the 2018 South Carolina Majors State Tournament to be held July 14-18 at Wescott Park in North Charleston. The Majors first game will be Saturday July 14 at 10 a.m. against the District VII champion on Boston Field at 10 a.m.

In the District VIII Tournament held at ACE Basin Sports Complex this past week, the Majors breezed through the competition. In game one against Allendale County, the Majors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the 13-2 one-sided victory. James Garvin earned the win for Colleton County on the mound after entering in relief of starter Kendelle Daniels in the first inning. Jamaure Manigo and Brian Hamilton each scored three times in the game.

Against Jasper County on Thursday June 21, Colleton County’s defense held its opponent to one run in the 18-1 run-rule shortened game. Daniels, Hamilton and Grayson Mills combined on the hill for the win. Manigo recorded 2-RBI’s and scored three times. Desmond Brown and Samuel Reice Jamison each had 2-RBI’s and scored twice.

In Saturday’s championship game versus Allendale, Colleton County’s offense was quiet until Grayson Mills hit a 3-RBI homerun over right centerfield in the bottom of the second. In the fourth inning, Desmond Brown scored on a passed ball to make it a 4-1 ballgame and began a hitting streak that would add seven more runs for Colleton County to earn them an 11-1 win and the District VIII title.

James Garvin earned the start for Colleton County on the mound and was relieved by Brian Hamilton in the second. Daveon Varner entered in the top of the third and managed to shut down Allendale’s offensive efforts in his two innings of work.

The 2018 Colleton County Dixie Majors roster includes Brown, Tre’Mari Davis, Daniels, Garvin, Hamilton, Jamison, Manigo, Mills, Jayden Richardson, Xavier Seabrook, Tyler Stanfield and Varner. Coach Cornelius Hamilton is assisted by Dante Brown and Jason Stanfield.