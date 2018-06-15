Discounted spays, neuters available through SNAC

Low cost spays and neuters are available for pets of Colleton County residents, sponsored by FoCCAS, Coastal Pain Care and the Hilton Head Human Association’s Lowcountry Spay-Neuter Clinic (SNAC) in Ridgeland.

Costs are female dog, $30; male dog, $20; female cat, $25; male cat, $15; female feral cat, $10; and male feral cat, $10. Transportation from Walterboro to SNAC is available.

All animals must have an appointment and belong to Colleton County residents. All pets must be in hard-walled crates, which can by rented from SNAC, 843-645-2500. Feral cats must be in feral cat traps, which can be borrowed from the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 843-893-2651.

Pet owners should call SNAC (843-645-2500) to make an appointment and ask to be included in the FoCCAS spay/neuter event.