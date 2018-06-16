Deadline June 23 for RHS reunion registration

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 8:53 am

The deadline for registering for the Ruffin High School class reunion is June 23.

The reunion is planned for Oct. 27 at Bells Elementary School, 12088 Lowcountry Hwy., Ruffin. Tickets are $75/couple or $50/single. No tickets will be sold at the door, so registering by the deadline is imperative. Information and registration are available by contacting Sirena Memminger, slam1969@lowcountry.com.

Entertainment will be provided by Springtown native Ms. Wallstreet (Michelle Hodges.) Hodges attended Bells Elementary and Smoaks Middle schools before graduating from Ruffin High School.

She attended college in New York City and worked in Brooklyn. She received her bachelor’s degree in mass communication from the College of New Rochelle. A single mother, she ran a computer business in New York before moving to Atlanta, Ga., in 2000. She worked as an office administrator for the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office and later in the mortgage industry.

Her career as a comedian began when she was attending a comedy roast for Bruce Bruce, where she was asked to relate a joke to win a prize. She did, the crowd laughed and her career in comedy began.

In addition to being house comedian at Café 290, she has performed at The Comedy House, Jerry Farber’s Side Door, Atlanta Punchline, JSpa in LA and at the presidential election party given at Paschals. She has been featured at Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Rock King and Jeff Foxworthy’s PGA Celebrity Golf Tournament. She has co-hosted television shows with Trina Braxton, and George Franco, as well as being featured in Sherry Gordy’s Motown Review. Her radio appearances include Worldstar Hit Radio with Precious Harris, 1380 WAOK with Rashard Richey and Blazin 92.3 with DJ Gentleman George. Her television appearances include The Dee Armstrong Show, host of The Gospel Afterparty, the Robert Irvine Show and Living Large.

She is a member of the Clean Comedy Tour’s First Ladies of Comedy with Sister Cantaloupe, Small Fry and Tanya Lewis.

Upcoming Lowcountry performances include June 29 at Shugg’s Southern Restaurant in St. George; June 30 at the Hyatt/Marriott retirees’ event in Beaufort and later that evening at New Jade.