Darlings head to Bluffton for All-Stars

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:17 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Dixie Darlings will begin the quest for a district title when they begin competition Friday June 22 at 7 p.m. against Bluffton at Oscar Frasier Park, 10 Recreation Ct., Bluffton. The Darlings will compete in a four-team bracket that includes Bluffton, Moncks Corner and Hanahan.

The Darlings will be coached by Nicole Cain for the second consecutive All-Star season. Her regular season team, Ink Farm, recorded an 8-1 season.

“I feel that our first week of practice went well,” said Cain. “This is a very talented group of girls. I am very excited about seeing them play. We have a few little things to work on that we didn’t have to face during regular season play, like using a cut-off from the outfield and making sure that we make a good throw to the pitcher. We have some strong hitters and some very good fielders. I anticipate that these girls will do well in the tournament. We still have more practice time, so I am excited to see what is to come.

“I am honored to be the head coach for this All-Star team,” said Cain. “I know without my three assistants, things would not be running as smoothly as they are. A special thanks to Shawny Murray, Shanese Middleton and Cody Salisbury for all your help and dedication. Also thank you to the parents of these girls for allowing them to play and for dedicating your free time to making this softball team a success.”

The 2018 Darling’s roster includes Kendra Daniels, Breland Cain, Marya Hampleton, Jaleesa Jenkins, Kinslee Benton, Addy Busch, Mariya Hiott, Jakema Kinsey, Shayna Johnson, Meredith Adams, Elizabeth Pierce and Madison Hand.

Cain is assisted by Murray, Middleton and Salisbury.