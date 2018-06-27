Darlings finish 1-2 in District VI tourney

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:14 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Darlings were eliminated from District VI tournament after going 1-2 over the weekend at Oscar Frasier Park in Bluffton.

The Darlings earned a win in the tournament opener against Bluffton (14-2) held Friday June 22. They fell the following day against Hanahan (18-3) and were eliminated in a 14-8 loss to Moncks Corner Sunday afternoon.

In game one, the Darlings trailed by two runs at the end of the first inning. Shayna Johnson, Elizabeth Pierce and Madison Hand scored in the second inning to give Colleton County a 3-2 lead. The Ponytails then tacked on seven runs in the third and four in the fourth to force the mercy rule and move them into the winner’s bracket.

Against a strong Hanahan team Saturday, the Darlings trailed 11-0 after two complete innings of play. Colleton County’s only offense came in the third inning when Pierce scored, and in the fourth when Breland Cain and Kendra Daniels rounded home. Hanahan added seven runs in the third inning, which was enough for a mercy-ruled shortened game.

The Darlings faced Moncks Corner in the elimination game Sunday afternoon. At the end of the second inning, the score was tied at two runs. Moncks Corner added two runs in the third and plated five runs in the fourth to pull ahead. Hand, Daniels, Jaleesa Jenkins, Johnson, Meredith Adams and Marya Hampleton reached base twice in the game.

The 2018 Darlings’ roster included Daniels, Cain, Hampleton, Jenkins, Kinslee Benton, Addy Busch, Mariya Hiott, Jakema Kinsey, Johnson, Adams, Elizabeth Pierce and Hand. Coach Nicole Cain was assisted by Murray, Middleton and Salisbury.