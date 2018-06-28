Crime Reports

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 11:02 am

Man sought for domestic violence

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Our Dream Lane the morning of June 23 after the male resident reportedly assaulted the female occupant.

The woman told deputies that she and the man had been sitting on the couch talking when he punched her in the right cheek, then choked her in the bedroom.

When the woman began to call 911, she said the man threatened to kill her.

As she talked to the dispatcher the man grabbed a bag and ran out the rear door.

Deputies checking the rear yard found the bag of clothing, a mask, needle-nosed pliers, two sewing needles, a roll of duct tape, two pair of scissors and a shovel.

The woman said the man previously told her that he was going to dig a six-foot hole and put her in it.

Munchies

with a punch

A Walterboro police officer seized an illicit snack during a traffic stop the morning of June 21.

The officer reported that he was on patrol near the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and North Lemacks Street at 2:04 a.m. when he reportedly watched a motorist make an illegal U-turn.

The driver was pulled over at the intersection of Robertson Boulevard and Jefferies Boulevard.

Approaching the offending driver, the officer reported smelling the aroma of marijuana coming from the car.

The driver reportedly said that she had recently smoked in the vehicle and the only thing she had left was a black bag she handed the officer.

The black bag contained candy made by LOL Edibles, a California-based company that makes marijuana-infused candy and snacks.

A search of the car reportedly found a small amount of marijuana — the smoke-able kind.

The traffic stop resulted in the driver being cited for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Real cops searching for phony ones

The afternoon of June 24 the manager of a Bells Highway business called about an employee being targeted by a phone scam.

A man who called claimed to be a lieutenant with the U.S. Marshal Service and gave her his name and badge number, the employee said.

He instructed her to count the money in the business’ safe, take the money to two businesses and purchase pre-loaded credit cards.

She did as she was told. In the parking lot of one of the stores where the credit cards were purchased, she met with two white men dressed in all black and wearing guns on their hips. One claimed to be the lieutenant.

Rather than give them the credit cards, she was told to leave and call them with the card numbers and activation codes.

According to the offense report, that was when the woman realized she might be the target of a scam.

She never made the call.

Security video

taken from camera

An official of McPherson Fabrication at 418 Wellston Circle called the sheriff’s Office the morning of June 25 after finding that the business had been broken into over the weekend.

The official said the only thing that appeared to be disturbed was the building’s security system; the video from the security camera had been deleted.

Church attacked

by gunman

Members of the sheriff’s office were called to Rehoboth Methodist Church at 4528 Rehoboth Road in Cottageville the morning of June 23 when a church member found two windows shot out.

Someone armed with a shotgun fired through one window, with some of the pellets breaking another window and causing some damage to an interior wall.

Traffic stop was

an honest mistake, the arrest wasn’t

A city police officer on routine patrol on Robertson Boulevard the afternoon of June 23 ran a computer check of the license plate on a green Honda Accord.

The computer informed him that the license was supposed to be on a Honda Odyssey.

The driver was stopped and during the interview, the driver said he knew about the questionable license plate, explaining the alert was the result of a Department of Motor Vehicles computer error.

Turned out the man was telling the truth. But as they were discussing the issue, the officer noticed a black electronic scale was on the center console. The man, staying truthful, said he smoked marijuana and he didn’t have a driver’s license.

He also reportedly told officers they might also find a handgun in the vehicle. They did — reportedly tucked between the driver’s seat and the center console. A computer check determined that the gun had been reported as stolen to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

The man, Omar Martinez, 23, of Walterboro was taken into custody and booked into the Colleton County Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen handgun, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.

Dirt bike stolen

A resident of Browntown Lane in Yemassee called the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on June 20 to report a dirt bike had been stolen.

The victim said he and another man had just gotten the $3,000 dirt bike working again but sometime between midnight and 2 a.m., someone made off with it.