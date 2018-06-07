Crime Reports

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:30 am

Employee suspected

of embezzlement

An official of the Folk Land Management Co. in Green Pond came to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office June 4 to report that a former employee had allegedly embezzled funds from the business.

The man said that he was reviewing the business’s books and determined that the employee had been using the company’s bank accounts and credit cards for their own use.

By his calculation, a total of $66,869.47 had been embezzled from the business.

The incident remains under investigation.

Recaptured

motorist faces charges

A Walterboro man faces six charges after he attempted to elude custody following a traffic stop at Ritter Road and Saxby Hill Road on June 4.

The driver was pulled over for speeding and when asked for his license, he changed the topic of discussion.

When the man was asked his name, the report states, he gave what appeared to be a false one. The deputy doubted it when the suspect was asked to spell his last name and asked one of the female occupants to spell it for him.

The man was taken into custody, handcuffed and placed in a cruiser.

As one deputy wrote a ticket for the female owner of the vehicle on a charge of allowing an unlicensed driver to operate her vehicle, a second officer searched the vehicle. Then one of the deputies looked over at the cruiser and saw the rear door standing open. He looked inside the cruiser and found that the suspect was gone.

The deputy contacted dispatch to report the escape and began describing the suspect. Another deputy believed he knew the suspect’s identity and texted the deputy a photo of his suspect. He was right.

Additional deputies responded to the area and began searching.

The suspect was eventually found on a property off Green Pond Highway and returned to custody.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Wayne E. Brown, 25, of Walterboro, on charges of escape from custody, petty larceny, driving while under suspension, providing a false statement to an officer, speeding and no seat belt.

The petty larceny charge was filed because when the man took off, he took the deputy’s handcuffs with him.

Cash taken from Summerville woman

A resident of Summerville contacted the Walterboro Police Department June 4 at 10:48 p.m. to report that her purse had been taken while she was in Walterboro.

The woman said that she had stopped at the Shell Station at 1373 Sniders Highway at about 10 p.m. and reached into the saddlebag on her motorcycle to obtain cash from her purse to make a purchase.

When she arrived home she found that her purse was no longer in the saddlebag.

The woman said the missing purse had contained $6,000 in cash along with a cell phone, checkbook and other items.

Woman was driving stolen car and didn’t know it

A Walterboro officer on routine patrol June 1 at 1:29 a.m. was at Robertson Boulevard and North Lemacks Street when he reportedly spotted a speeder.

The driver, after being pulled over, produced a license and a bill of sale showing that she had purchased the vehicle from a dealership on May 29.

She informed the officer that she had a handgun in her purse.

A computer check on the gun found that it was not reported stolen. A computer check on the car said it was stolen in Riverdale, Ga.

The car was towed until the information could be sorted out; the woman was given a warning for speeding and a vehicle license violation.

Truck stolen

The Walterboro Police Department was called to a home on Meadow Street shortly after midnight June 2 after the resident discovered his truck was missing.

The man told the officer that the truck was parked at his home at 11:30 a.m. June 2, but it was gone when he returned home.

The silver 2014 Nissan Titan, he added, contained two pistols.

Construction site hit by thief

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted the evening of June 1 about a theft at a home construction site on Muckenfuss Road in Cottageville.

The deputy handling the call reported that someone entered the construction site and taken enclosed trailer worth $5,000 and a utility trailer worth $1,200.

The victim told the sheriff’s office that an inventory would have to be taken to determine what construction equipment had been on the trailers and then put a price tag on the stolen items.

Mobile home fire

An alert neighbor discovered smoke coming from a residence in the 800 block of Norris Drive May 29 at 11:46 a.m.

The first unit arrived within minutes and found light smoke coming from the singlewide mobile home. Firefighters deployed a hand line and forced entry through the front door.

Crews found the sofa burning and quickly extinguished the fire. When the sofa was moved, firefighters found the wall was also on fire. They removed paneling and pulled a portion of the ceiling down to check for extension of the fire.

The fire apparently started in the wall, burned a hole through the floor and ignited the sofa. The remainder of the home suffered light smoke and heat damage, but most personal items were saved.

No one was at home when the fire occurred. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Units were on the scene for approximately one hour.