Crime Briefs

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:06 am

Chase ends in three arrests

Three Walterboro men were taken into custody on a variety of charges the afternoon on June 12 after a member of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office spotted a car that had been reported stolen.

The incident began at 2:38 p.m. when the deputy on routine patrol spotted a car that had been reported stolen was pulling into a parking lot on Black Street.

The deputy saw a female passenger exit the vehicle and begin walking toward a building.

The deputy turned his cruiser’s blue light on and asked the woman to return to the vehicle.

When she got back in the vehicle, the driver pulled back onto Black Street and tried to flee.

With the deputy trailing, the motorist drove down Black Street, turned left onto Bay Street, left on Doyle Street, right on Palm Street, left on Furlong Drive and right on Robertson Boulevard.

At that point, the deputy lost sight of the fleeing motorist and began searching the area. He spotted tire tracks on Broadhurst Street and alerted the other deputies and members of the Walterboro Police Department, who were arriving to join the search.

Another deputy found the stolen vehicle, a Mazda SUV, abandoned behind a residence in the 300 block of Cleveland Street, and three black males sitting on the front porch of the residence.

The men told the officer that they did not have any identification on them. One of them reportedly gave the deputy a false name during the interview.

The deputy believed that the suspect looked like the man who had run from him with a stolen gun several nights before.

Another deputy arriving on the scene was able to confirm that the suspect had provided a false name.

The deputy took the suspect, Jontre D. Williams, 19 of 108 Price St. into custody on a charge of making a false statement to a law enforcement officer. A computer check determined that Williams was wanted by Walterboro Police Department on an assault and battery warrant.

The second man gave the officer his correct name, but a search reportedly found him in possession of marijuana. That resulted in Joseph Allen Mack Jr., 19, of 347 Widgeon Road being arrested on a charge of simple possession of marijuana.

The third man also gave his correct name. A search of his pockets reportedly found the key to the stolen car.

That led to the arrest of Demetrius A. Burgess, 21, of 404 Witsell St. on charges of failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Walterboro man faces multiple charges

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was participating in a traffic safety checkpoint on Robertson Boulevard June 16 at 11:33 p.m. when he spotted a driver allegedly attempting to avoid getting stopped at the checkpoint.

The driver was on Robertson Boulevard when he made a left turn onto Colleton Loop, allegedly without signaling the turn.

The officer stopped the vehicle and during his interview with the driver, he smelled marijuana, the report said.

The driver and two passengers were asked to get out of the vehicle. As the driver was having his Miranda rights read to him, he allegedly admitted there was a handgun under the driver’s seat.

Under the seat, the officer reportedly found handgun with an extended clip containing 29 rounds.

A computer check determined the handgun had been reported stolen in Summerville.

The search continued and the officer reported finding another loaded handgun in the vehicle’s center console. Then a semi-automatic rifle, also containing 29 rounds, was allegedly found in the car’s trunk.

Also found inside the car were a marijuana grinder and a digital scale, the report said.

The driver allegedly said everything was his.

That admission led to the arrest of Javon T. Farmer, 23, of Walterboro on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gun charge follows traffic stop

A Walterboro man was arrested on a firearms charge after a traffic violation led to him being stopped by Walterboro police officers on June 16.

The officers noticed that the car did not have working lights as it turned from Jefferies Boulevard onto Sanders Street.

As the officer was interviewing the driver, he allegedly smelled marijuana and a call went out for a canine unit to come to the scene and conduct an open-air search of the vehicle’s exterior.

The dog indicated that drugs were in the vehicle and officers followed up with a physical search of the vehicle’s interior.

Inside, they reportedly found a handgun. A computer check reported the handgun was stolen.

Another computer check informed the officers that the federal government prohibited the driver from having a weapon because of a previous conviction.

The incident resulted in Lashaun A. Hodges, 27, of Walterboro, being arrested on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Customer’s information used to make purchases

An official of Rent-A-Center at 227 Robertson Blvd. contacted city police after determining that a former employee had targeted a customer.

The store official explained that a customer was contacted and asked if she would be coming in to make a payment on her account. She told them that she had paid off her account last year.

They said their records showed she still had an open account and suggested she come into to figure the discrepancy out.

As they sort out the situation, the store official determined the customer had indeed closed her account last year.

Then the account had been reopened by someone else, believed to be a former employee, and used to purchase two televisions at $1,286 each, a laptop computer for $618 and a mattress set for $224.

City police are continuing the investigation.

Deputies investigate check forging

Colleton County School District’s Finance Department contacted the sheriff’s office on the morning of June 15 after it was discovered that someone had forged checks on one of the school district’s accounts.

A review of the automated account found five checks for differing amounts had been forged. The incident report did not disclose the amount contained on the forged checks.

An examination of the checks found that the check’s numbers were questionable and the cancelled checks used a different template.

School officials were able to tell the deputies the date and where the checks were cashed.

The investigation is continuing.

Weapon charge follows traffic stop

A Walterboro man was arrested on a weapon charge following a traffic stop at Hampton Street and Robertson Boulevard June 15 at 12:59 p.m.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled the vehicle over for no brake lights and reportedly smelled marijuana while interviewing the occupants.

He asked the occupants to exit the car and had a canine team conduct an open-air search of the car.

The dog reportedly indicated the presence of drugs and a search found a small amount of marijuana underneath the front passenger seat.

The search also discovered a semi-automatic rifle on the rear floorboard. A computer check determined that the weapon had been reported stolen in Claredon County.

A variety of documentation inside the vehicle led the officer to determine that the motor vehicle belonged to the front seat passenger. The man was not allowed to possess a weapon or ammunition because of a previous conviction.

That led to the arrest of the passenger, Joseph Allen Mack Jr., 19, of Walterboro on a charge of illegal possession of a weapon.

Business break-in investigated

City police were called to the Valero Fuel Station at 703 Wichman St. June 15 at 7 a.m. after an attempted break-in was discovered.

Officers arriving at the business found a large hole in the glass of the front door and the brick that made the hole inside on the floor.

Officers went into the business to search for suspects but found the building empty.