Crime Briefs

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 8:49 am

Two arrested at nightclub incident

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to Hangtime at 1109 Rivers St. June 10 at 2:45 a.m.

A member of the club’s security team reported that a patron had allegedly attempted to sneak a handgun into the club.

When the deputies arrived, they found that security personnel had the suspect in handcuffs and the gun placed in a vehicle for safekeeping.

As deputies began their investigation into the incident, another man made several attempts to block the investigation.

The incident resulted in the arrest of Herbert J. Varner, 32, of Walterboro on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and Dristen L. Elliott, 30, of Walterboro on a charge of disturbing the peace.

Erratic driving times two

A 38-year-old Walterboro man’s erratic driving brought him to the attention of Walterboro officers twice in three days.

On June 9 at 5:50 a.m. officers were sent to the Colleton Heights apartment complex where a man in a red Cadillac Deville was driving recklessly through the complex.

The caller said the man had been driving extremely fast and yelling at someone. He drove over the curb and went around one of the apartment buildings, through the playground and back into the parking lot, over another curb and then through the grass area between two other buildings.

While police were interviewing the complainant, they reportedly spotted the man driving recklessly on Kiser Street with the car’s headlights turned off. He then pulled back into the apartment complex’s parking lot and stopped by police.

He reportedly admitted the erratic driving. His car had dirt on the front bumper, parts hanging from underneath the vehicle and a broken windshield.

Police interviewing him suspected he had mental issues; his mother arrived on the scene and confirmed the officers’ suspicious.

The man was cited for careless operation of a motor vehicle and malicious damage to property and was sent to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.

Officers ran into the man and his red Cadillac again June 11 at 1:33 p.m.

Officers driving on Hampton Street reportedly watched as the man drove through the intersection of Hampton Street and Miller Street at about 50 miles per hour, failing to yield for the stop sign.

The officers turned on their lights and sirens and followed the driver down Miller Street to Carn Street, where he reportedly ran another stop sign.

A third stop sign at Rivers Street and Black Street was also ignored as the man’s speed approached 100 miles per hour.

The chase ended when the man pulled into the parking lot at Colleton Heights apartment complex.

The man reportedly told officers he was chasing a vehicle that contained his kidnapped girlfriend.

It was the girlfriend, he added, who told him not to stop for the police.

The man was cited for running the stop sign at Hampton and Miller streets.

Costly assistance

A woman contacted the Walterboro Police Department the morning of June 8, reporting she had been targeted by a scam artist on Facebook.

The woman said that the man, who she said acted like he worked for Verizon, offered to lower her monthly phone bill.

The man then went to the Verizon store at 2034 Bells Highway and paid off her $1,074 bill.

He then charged the purchase of three $1,000 phones to her account.

Vehicle window broken by gunshot

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a business in the 3300 block of Robertson Boulevard June 10 at 12:19 p.m. to check on a vehicle damaged by gunfire.

The driver of the damaged vehicle was driving on Robertson Boulevard between Smith and Rivers streets when an occupant of another vehicle fired three shots, damaging the window on the victim’s vehicle.

Gunfire damages home and vehicle

A report of gunfire sent a Colleton County Sheriff’s Office deputy to the 500 block of Fifth Street on June 6 at 9:53 p.m. Callers reported as many as five shots.

After arriving on Fifth Street, a resident flagged down the deputy and told him that a bullet came through the window of the den in his home.

A search of the roadway found two spent shells.

Another call sent the deputy to a Jefferies Boulevard business to interview a motorist.

The woman said she was driving on Fifth Street when she saw gunfire erupt ahead of her.

She backed out of Fifth Street and drove away. Then the car began to have mechanical difficulty and she pulled over. The deputy inspected the car and found that a bullet had hit the front bumper and then entered the radiator, causing it to lose fluid.