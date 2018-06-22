Creel receives award from national group

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:30 am

Walterboro family physician John G. Creel, M.D. FAAFP, has received the Degree of Fellow from the American Academy of Family Physicians, a national medical association representing over 131,000 family physicians, residents and medical students.

Criteria for the award include a minimum of six years of membership in the organization, extensive continuing medical education, participation in public service programs outside medical practice, conducting original research and serving as a teacher in family medicine.

The award recognizes family physicians who have distinguished themselves through service to family medicine and ongoing professional development. The total number of AAFP Fellows nationally is 17,000.

AAFP membership requires a minimum of 150 hours of accredited continuing medical education every three years.