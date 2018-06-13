CPA to hold Pure Sweat Basketball Camp June 28-30

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton Prep Academy will hold a public basketball camp in coordination with Pure Sweat Basketball Academy for rising 8-12 grade boys and girls from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on June 28-30 in the gymnasium. Players who sign up before June 14 will receive a free t-shirt.

Entering his second year at the helm of War Hawk basketball, Coach Charlie Brown is making strides toward his promise to grow the program and change the culture. “When I took the job at Colleton Prep, I knew immediately we needed to change the basketball culture,” said Brown. “Having an outstanding administration, they agreed and having them believe we should expose our students to opportunities to grow is a blessing. We decided to bring in one of premier basketball skills organizations in the country, Pure Sweat Basketball, for a three-day skills camp.

“This camp will focus on ball handling against pressure, finishing moves to the basket and on-floor decision making,” said Brown. “Personally, I am excited about the decision making portion of the camp, as we break down and provide the players with fundamentals and floor vision to make better decisions in game situations.”

The camp will be open to the public according to Brown. “Following our long tradition of serving our community, we are allowing others to be exposed to this opportunity,” said Brown.

For more information or to register, visit http://events.puresweatbasketball.com/brennan-scott-summer-clinic.cfm.