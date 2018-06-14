CPA holds 2018 Academic Signing Day
by The Press and Standard | June 14, 2018 5:00 pm
By CINDY CROSBY
Colleton Prep Academy held its traditional Academic Signing Day Ceremony Wednesday May 9 in the gymnasium.
Eight seniors signed letters committing to attend higher education schools of their choice including Brittany Brownlee (Trident Tech), William Joseph Bryan (Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College), Joshua Crosby (The Citadel), Sydney Crosby (Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College), Fisher Jackson (Clemson), Heather Jones (Clemson), Emily Martin (Clemson) and Reeves Schrimpf (Clemson).
