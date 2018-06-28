Court: Couple sent to prison on drug charges

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:56 am

Drug charges translated into prison time when a couple nabbed by Walterboro police officers appeared in Colleton County General Sessions Court last week.

David E. Turner, 28, of Gilbert and Britney N. Knight, 27, of West Columbia pled guilty to charges of possession of methamphetamine.

Fourteenth Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Turner to serve two years of a five-year prison term and spend three years on probation. Knight was ordered to serve one year of a three-year prison term and spend 18 months on probation.

City police were called to Walmart at 2018 Bells Highway on March 27 by a store official who reported a man was at the service desk attempting to obtain refunds on items that had been shoplifted from the business earlier. Turner was taken into custody after he attempted to run from officers. A search found a small bottle of methamphetamine in his pocket. Knight was found in the couple’s vehicle. A search of the vehicle discovered four hypodermic needles containing liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

• Robert James Crosby, 29, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of possession of narcotics and shoplifting. Crosby was ordered to serve 90 days of a three-year prison term and then spend two years on probation on the drug charge and to time served on the shoplifting charge.

• Joseph A. Mack, 50, of Walterboro, pled guilty to charges of habitual traffic offender, failure to stop for blue lights and third-degree domestic violence and was given concurrent 90-day jail terms.

• Johnny T. Wiggins, 27, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of habitual traffic offender, was given a suspended five-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for 18 months.

• Christopher R. Hickman, 20, of Round O pled guilty to a charge of possession of Schedule I narcotics and was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for time served and placed on probation for one year.

• Richard D Shaffer, 38, of Cottageville, pled guilty to a charge of larceny, was given a suspended two-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for one year.

• Chris R. Butler, 52, of Round O, pled guilty to driving while intoxicated, was given a suspended one-year prison term with credit for time served and was placed on probation for two years.

• Edwin McCord, 59, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of possession of crack cocaine and was sentenced to time served.