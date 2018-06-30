Cottageville native ordained as elder

Cottageville native the Rev. Brian Edward Preveaux, pastor at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Okatie, was ordained as a full elder in the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church on June 4.

Rev. Preveaux was among 16 ordained by Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, resident bishop of the South Carolina Conference, with the ceremonial laying on of hands and examination during the annual Service for Ordination of Elders at the 2018 S.C. Annual Conference meeting in Greenville.

“My sisters and brothers in Christ, the church now confirms your calling,” Bishop Holston told the latest class of elders. “You are to be coworkers with all of the people of God — with laity, bishops, elders, deacons, local pastors, provisional members, diaconal ministers, deaconesses, supply pastors — with all who serve God in the church. Remember, you are called to serve rather than to be served, to proclaim the faith of the church and no other, to look after the concerns of God and no other.”

Rev. Preveaux is entering his second year as pastor of St. Luke’s U.M.C., having served as a provisional elder during his first year. St. Luke’s is between Bluffton and Okatie near the Sun City Hilton Head retirement community.

Preveaux is the son of Eva W. Preveaux of Cottagville and the late Ronald D. Preveaux and is married to Joy S. Preveaux. A 1983 graduate of Dorchester Academy in St. George, he graduated in 1988 from Presbyterian College in Clinton and summa cum laude in 2015 from Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, N.C.

He was a member of St. George United Methodist Church when he entered into ministry and has served at Bellinger Chapel U.M.C. in Fairfax, Brunson U.M.C. in Brunson, St. Paul U.M.C. in Clover and Kings Mountain Chapel U.M.C. in York.