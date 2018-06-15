Cottageville Council hit with unexpected fee

Last Updated: June 13, 2018 at 10:13 am

Cottageville Mayor Tim Grimsley congratulates Eagle Scout Richard Behr, whose community service project benefited the town.

By JULIE HOFF

widdleswife@aol.com

It was good news and bad news at Cottageville Town Council’s monthly meeting on June 4.

The good news: Two cracked, heavily potholed roads are being resurfaced by the state Department of Transportation. Salley Ackerman Drive, which runs from Griffith Acres Road across Highway 17A South to Peirce Road, and Farmer Street, which runs from Salley Ackerman to the Dollar General on Highway 17-A, will be repaved.

In addition, broken and uneven sidewalks on Salley Ackerman Drive and Highway 17A north to Bama Road have been, or are being, replaced.

The bad news: Mayor Tim Grimsley said the Colleton County landfill is charging the town $26,000 to dump tons of rubble from a fire that destroyed the old Cottageville school and gym in February.

“That’s just the landfill fee for the school debris, not the gym,” Mayor Tim Grimsley told council.

“We were told there would be no fee,” he added in a June 9 text. The town “has insurance money coming,” he said, “but the landfill discrepancy affected bids” for hauling off the rubble and leveling the site. Council in April accepted an $80,000 bid from Danny Lee Construction to remove debris and install 120 loads of dirt — but the bid didn’t include landfill fees.

“I’m going to request the county reconsider their decision,” Grimsley said.

In other developments:

n Council gave final reading to a 2018-2019 budget of $618,952, with most revenues generated by “court fines” (traffic tickets), franchise fees, local option sales tax, business tax fees from the state Municipal Association and $12,000 in rent from a Main Street commercial building. Projected expenditures — salaries and health insurance for town employees, utilities, bank charges and fees, liability insurance, police vehicles and maintenance — also total $618,952.

n Police Chief Jeffery Cook said officers are making more drug-related arrests recently — mainly marijuana and methamphetamines — due to more aggressive policing. “I’m hearing that we’re making people nervous,” he said. “We don’t want those people in our town anyway.” The police department has also signed a mutual aid agreement with St. George police, which means officers can assist each other with calls for service.

n Council and Grimsley recognized Richard Behr, who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his community service project: landscaping the Town of Cottageville’s sign on the north edge of town.