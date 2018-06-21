Colleton County numbers

DEMOCRATIC

PRIMARY

Governor

James Smith – 1,514 votes

Margueriite Willis – 735 votes

Phil Noble – 286 votes

U.S. House-District 1

Joe Cunningham – 54 votes

Toby Smith – 8 votes

County Council-

At Large

David Gar Linder – 1,637 votes

Nate Bristow – 911 votes

County Council-

Eastern District 23

Art Williams – 905 votes

Evon Robinson – 662 votes

John Washington – 153 votes

REPUBLICAN

PRIMARY

Governor

Henry McMaster – 1,073 votes

Catherine Templeton – 621 votes

John Warren-545 votes

Kevin Bryant-74 votes

John Yancey McGill-19 votes

Secretary of State

Mark Hammond – 1,619 votes

Kerry Wood – 200 votes

Nelson Faerber – 185 votes

Joshua Putnam – 162 votes

Attorney General

Alan Wilson – 1,118 votes

Todd Atwater – 723 votes

William D. Herlong – 390 votes

U.S. House –District 1

Mark Sanford – 157 votes

Katie Arrington – 130 votes

Dimitri Cherny – 3 votes

S.C. House-District 97

Don Johnson – 101 votes

Mandy W. Kimmons – 66 votes

S.C. House-District 116

Carroll O’Neal – 142 votes

Charles A. Glover – 83 votes