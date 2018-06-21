Colleton County numbers
June 21, 2018
June 20, 2018
DEMOCRATIC
PRIMARY
Governor
James Smith – 1,514 votes
Margueriite Willis – 735 votes
Phil Noble – 286 votes
U.S. House-District 1
Joe Cunningham – 54 votes
Toby Smith – 8 votes
County Council-
At Large
David Gar Linder – 1,637 votes
Nate Bristow – 911 votes
County Council-
Eastern District 23
Art Williams – 905 votes
Evon Robinson – 662 votes
John Washington – 153 votes
REPUBLICAN
PRIMARY
Governor
Henry McMaster – 1,073 votes
Catherine Templeton – 621 votes
John Warren-545 votes
Kevin Bryant-74 votes
John Yancey McGill-19 votes
Secretary of State
Mark Hammond – 1,619 votes
Kerry Wood – 200 votes
Nelson Faerber – 185 votes
Joshua Putnam – 162 votes
Attorney General
Alan Wilson – 1,118 votes
Todd Atwater – 723 votes
William D. Herlong – 390 votes
U.S. House –District 1
Mark Sanford – 157 votes
Katie Arrington – 130 votes
Dimitri Cherny – 3 votes
S.C. House-District 97
Don Johnson – 101 votes
Mandy W. Kimmons – 66 votes
S.C. House-District 116
Carroll O’Neal – 142 votes
Charles A. Glover – 83 votes
