Colleton County Arts Council announces summer classes

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 9:13 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Arts Council (CCAC) announced its summer classes recently with the possibility of adding additional classes. Space is limited in each class, so be sure to register soon by visiting the Arts Council located at 334 Wichman Street or calling 843-549-1922 to reserve your spot.

“The summer classes are a great opportunity for kids and adults to learn about art,” said Kim Bridge, CCAC Director. “We have several classes to choose from for ages two and up — so, come join the fun!”

Classes include:

SHELLEY WESTBURY – Stretch & Strength Class

Starting Saturday June 16

Stretch & Strength Class will be held in a relaxing environment focused on stretching areas that are typically tight (hips, hamstrings, quads) and strengthening areas that are needed for stability in our active lives. The class is designed to give a full body workout-build strength, balance, flexibility and core stability. Class start June 16. Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. $7. Ages 15 and up.

Shelley obtained her undergraduate degree in Exercise Science from USC and continues to be inspired through health and wellness.

BLAKE GARNSEY –

Colored Pencil Drawing

This class is centered around cartoon characters for children. Students will be given a print-out of popular characters and asked to replicate them in ink and colored pencil.

June 11–14. 11-11:30 a.m. $20 Ages 5 and up.

BLAKE GARNSEY – Creating Still life Art

Students will explore color and realism by creating still life art with colored pencils. The objects will be random, anything from a book, to a jar of peanut butter.

June 11–14. 4-5 p.m. $20 Ages 8 and up.

ANDREW HEAPE –

Lego Bricks

Class 2 days/2 hours. Come join us for summer building fun and learn the tips and tricks of Lego Architecture from Lego Artist and Master Builder Andrew Heape. Classes will consist of building instructions and free building. All supplies are provided.

June 18 and 19. 2-4 p.m. $20 for class. 8 and up.

June 20 and 21. 2-4 p.m. $20 for class. 8 and up.

July 16 and 17. 2-4 p.m. $20 for class. 8 and up.

July 18 and 19. 2-4 p.m. $20 for class. 8 and up.

ANDREW HEAPE – Lego Bricks Summer Camp

Join us for a week of Lego building with Lego Artist and Master Builder Andrew Heape. Students will be building something new every day including houses, cars and spaceships. All supplies provided.

June 25–28. 2-4 p.m. $40 for class. 8 and up.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Art with Shapes

Students will learn how to create abstract art using shapes and learn the difference between 2D- and 3D-rendering. We will learn to combine shape in drawing to show depth and overlap. Students will learn basic shading techniques.

July 9-12. 10-11 a.m. $30 for class. Ages 5-8.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Jewelry Making

Students will learn how to make their own charm and beads from materials. Then they will create their own jewelry from material. We will learn basic cold connection jewelry techniques.

July 9-12. 11:30-12:30 p.m. $40 for the class. Ages 8-12.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Basic Print Making

Students will learn about printmaking. We will practice different techniques to create different projects. Students will learn how to use ordinary objects to create art, make their own simple stamp and make a design print. July 9-12. 2-3 p.m. $30 for class. Ages 8-12.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Art with Nature

Students will learn how to incorporate nature into their art. July 9-12. 3:30-4:30 p.m. $30 for class. Ages 5-8

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Fiber Art

We will make art using fibrous material. We will weave potholders, making gods’ eye and simple cross stitch. July 9-12. 5-6 p.m. $40 for class. Ages 8-10.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Water Color Painting

We will learn different watercolor techniques and then use them to paint landscapes. July 9 -12. 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. $30 for class. Ages 8 to 12.

EMBER ESTRIDGE – Painting through Literature

Come join Ember for this fun class. Ember will read “The Kissing Hand” and then do a handpaint with your little one.

Aug. 2. 10-10:30 a.m. 2-year olds with an adult. $15.

Aug. 2. 11-11:30 a.m. 3 and 4-year olds with an adult. $15.

EMBER ESTRIDGE – Painting through Literature

Come join Ember for this fun class. Ember will read “The Dot” and then do a hand paint with your little one.

Aug. 2-3. 3-3:30 p.m. 2-year olds with an adult. $15.

Aug 2-3. 4-4:30 p.m. 3 and 4-year olds with an adult. $15.

EMBER ESTRIDGE –

Paper Making and Marbling

An ancient art of paper making. Students will produce patterns similar to smooth marble.

Aug. 2-3. 12-1 p.m. Ages 8 to 12. $25

Aug. 2-3. 13 and up. 5-6:30 p.m. $25

JENNY BUNTON – Music Olympics Camp

Come join me for a week of musical basic through Olympic worthy events. Students will learn about note value, rhythms, pitch, instruments, and composers; be introduced to the keys and their names on the piano; make homemade instruments out of recycled materials; play rhythm instruments and have a wonderfully musical time.

June 25-28. $50. 10-12 p.m. Ages 5 and up.

JENNY BUNTON – Save The Drama for Your Mama Camp

This year’s camp will involve exploring the creative process of developing/practicing a play as well as directing, set design, costume, props, and performance resulting in a performance of a short skit/play at the end of the week.

July 23-26. $50. 10-12 p.m. 6 and up.

CATHY HUNTER – Paper Mache Mask

Come join this fun class with Ms. Cathy. Each student will make a mask.

June 25-28. $40 class and $10 supplies. 12-2pm. Ages 10 and up.

VAUGHAN SPEARMAN – Leather Working

Learning to work with leather and making a project of you choice.

June 30. 1-4 p.m. $15 class and $10 supplies. Ages 10 and up.

VAUGHAN SPEARMAN – Soapstone Carving

Carving a design for your choice with soapstone.

July 21. 10-12pm. $15 class and $5 supplies. Ages 8 and up