Classifieds|The Press and Standard

Position Available Crew Leader Duties include but are not limited to, operating heavy machinery, heavy lifting, responsible for supervising crew and insuring jobs are completed properly while adhering to safety guidelines. Must have experience as crew leader/supervisor, as well as welding experience. Must pass a drug test and have a clean driving record with current driver’s license. Apply in person at Claycor Contractors, Inc. 418 Wellston Circle Walterboro, SC 29488 Monday – Friday 8-2.