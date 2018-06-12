Classifieds|The Press and Standard
by The Press and Standard | June 12, 2018 4:35 pm
Position Available Crew Leader Duties include but are not limited to, operating heavy machinery, heavy lifting, responsible for supervising crew and insuring jobs are completed properly while adhering to safety guidelines. Must have experience as crew leader/supervisor, as well as welding experience. Must pass a drug test and have a clean driving record with current driver’s license. Apply in person at Claycor Contractors, Inc. 418 Wellston Circle Walterboro, SC 29488 Monday – Friday 8-2.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Walterboro Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.