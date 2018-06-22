City woman joins Dorchester firm

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:16 am

A Walterboro woman has been hired to take over the marketing and communications for Dorchester County’s Brantley Construction Company, LLC.

Joanie (JC) MacLean will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth.

In addition, she will help overall brand development and messaging to include modernizing Brantley’s bid proposals. Her hiring comes as Brantley Construction looks to expand its marketing efforts and provide a stronger presence across the Southeast.

MacLean holds a bachelor of science in graphic communications from Clemson University. She has over 15 years’ publishing experience and six years’ experience in global communications and digital product management.

In her new position, she is less likely to have global impact; however, she is looking forward to being able to continue supporting her local community by helping with Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter (FoCCAS), ReStartSC Career Development, and volunteering at Forest Hills Elementary.

A resident of the Forest Hills subdivision, MacLean said her neighbor, Sarah Miller, got her involved with FoCCAS. “My son and I love helping with the events and playing with all the puppies.”

“I was an army brat, born in Greenville, raised mostly in Columbia,” MacLean said, “but my family was one of the first families to settle in Charleston. My great-grandfather Poulnot had the pharmacy on King Street that is now in the museum and another was the Schwettman that started the Guerin pharmacy in Summerville.”

Her great grandfather on her mother’s side was Coach “Dutch” MacLean, who coached at Newberry College and is in the South Carolina Football Hall of Fame. “So I’m all South Carolina blood,” MacLean said.

MacLean moved to Walterboro after being hired at Floralife. “My best friend Denise Guthrie, who is still at Floralife, recommend the position to me.”

A company restructuring last summer eliminated her position, “but I am grateful for the time that I had as the global communications manager and the lasting relationships that I made with my colleagues.”

“I partnered with the South Carolina Adoption Advocacy to adopt a precocious, soon to be 10-year-old boy, who attends Forest Hills Elementary,” MacLean said. That led her to volunteer to work at the elementary school. “Becoming a volunteer was easy and they are very appreciative for the extra help, especially for the PAW parties and the book fair.”

The time between jobs, she added, proved to be beneficial for the mother and child. “I used my extra time while looking for this new position to really develop our bond and attachment as a new family.”

When she was working towards her degree, she never envisioned a career path that would lead to the construction industry.

“I didn’t imagine myself in a hard hat, but with all the new colors available they are quite fashionable now,” MacLean said.

“I look pretty good in the pink one they already gave me, but I might have to hit a shop or two in downtown Walterboro to coordinate a new outfit for it.”

“I’m excited for JC to join the Brantley team,” said Gary D. Brantley, president of Brantley Construction Company, LLC. “Her diverse experience in marketing and communications will be an asset to expanding Brantley’s position in the market, while capitalizing on the strength of the Brantley brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Brantley Construction Services, LLC, doing business as Brantley Construction Company, LLC, is a full-service general contractor with over 40 years of history providing building services throughout the Southeast.

Building since 1976, Brantley’s specialty has been in constructing commercial facilities, churches, distribution centers, LEEDs construction, design-builds, manufacturing facilities, sports and recreation, educational, municipal, and hospitality construction.

For more information about Brantley Construction Company, LLC, contact MacLean at 843-552-0150 or by email at jcmaclean@brantleyconstruction.com