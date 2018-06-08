City gets new tourism director

Walterboro native Christan Spires has been named the new tourism director for the City of Walterboro.

A 2009 graduate of Colleton County High School, she received her B.S. in graphic communications with a minor in business administration from Clemson University in 2013.

Her first job was with Reischling Press Inc. in Kennesaw, Ga., as a project coordinator from July 2013-June 2014. She then worked as a business development representative with Groupon Inc. in Chicago for three years before returning to the Lowcountry as an ad operations specialist with The Post and Courier in Charleston.

“My parents (Troy Spires and Michelle Spires) both grew up in the area as well and are very involved in the community. I am so happy to have the opportunity to give back to a community that has given so much to me,” she said. “I am lucky to have a lot of local role models in my life who have taught me about leadership and about having pride in your community. I think this city has progressed so much in the last 10 years (since I left for Clemson,) and I hope to only further that progress. I want those growing up in this city to look back at the place they grew up with happy memories and be proud to say they’re from Walterboro.”