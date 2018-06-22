Citadel Club awards scholarships

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:25 am

The Colleton County Citadel Club enjoyed its annual Cadet Send-Off/Golf Tournament at Dogwood Hills Golf Course on Saturday June 15.

The Cadet Send-Off is a final opportunity for the club to show love and support to Colleton County’s cadets before they enter or re-enter the gates at The Citadel. The event is also when the Citadel Club hands out scholarships to all of the Colleton County cadets who maintain a minimum academic standard.

About 125 people attended the event. Fifty-two golfers maxed out the 13-team golf tournament. Family members and friends also came out to support the cadets. A buffet lunch was served.

After lunch, the club awarded $15,500 in scholarships to Josh Crosby, Wil Hughes, Connor McSwain, Gabe Stokes, Zach Crosby, Cole Cummings, Will Riley, Corey McMillan, Warren James and Brian Murdaugh. Cadet Zac Sauls received full scholarship assistance for his academic achievements and military commitments outside of the club.

In the past three years, the Colleton County Citadel Club has presented Colleton County cadets with over $32,000 in scholarships. The scholarship funds are raised during the club’s annual oyster roast in early spring. “The club recognizes and thanks all of the good people in Colleton County who come out and support the cadets during the oyster roast,” said member Lee Petrolawicz.

For its accomplishments, the Colleton County Citadel Club earned Gold Star status within the ranks of the Citadel Alumni Association (CAA) in 2017. Only a small fraction of Citadel clubs around the world earn Gold Stars. “Your Colleton County Citadel Club expects to earn another Gold Star this year. Some within the club believe that your Citadel Club has earned the Club of the Year award within the ranks of CAA, but CAA won’t make that determination until later in the year,” Petrolawicz said.

The Colleton County Citadel Club is open to all those who support The Citadel and Colleton County cadets. The annual membership fee is $20. Contact Brian Hefner at 803.682.0973 for membership information.