Checkpoint arrests

Last Updated: June 6, 2018 at 11:28 am

There were more arrests for drugs, guns and alcohol than traffic violations when the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office conducted safety checkpoints the evening of May 26.

Deputies set up the checkpoints on U.S. 15 at Augusta Highway in Canadys and at U.S. Route 17-A and Rehoboth Road in Cottageville.

While they planned to be on the lookout for traffic offenses, the deputies found a lot more in the way of contraband.

They ended up making charges for four unlawful carrying of a pistol arrests, three simple possession of marijuana arrests, three open container of alcohol arrests, two liquor law violations and single arrests for possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off and possession of ecstasy.

Those caught by the checkpoints also racked up three arrests for driving while under suspension, two arrests each for driving under the influence and no operator’s license and a single charge of no child restraint system.