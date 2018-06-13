CCRC crowns End of Season Tournament Champs

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County Parks and Recreation recently completed the spring season and crowned End of Season Tournament champions.

The following head coaches led their teams to be named tournament champs in their respective age division including Darlings – Hannah Lane, Angels – Tiff Condran, Ponytails – Chris Holmes, Machine Pitch – Bobby Sarvis, Minors – Bill Kinard and Majors – Cornelius Hamilton.

Runners-up included Darlings – Nicole Cain, Angels – Frankie Kellam, Ponytails – Kevin Crosby, Minors – Herbert Hiers, Majors – Quincy Chisolm.

All-Star coaches were named for the 2018 season including Darlings – Nicole Cain, Angels – Tiff Condran, Ponytails – Chris Holmes, Machine Pitch – Bobby Sarvis, Minors – Bill Kinard, Majors – Cornelius Hamilton.