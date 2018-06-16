CCHS students get forklift certificates
by The Press and Standard | June 16, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:40 pm
Colleton County High School students receiving CAT forklift certificates from Palmetto Training Inc. are Christian Lee, Shawn Schultz, Douglas Evans, Luis Perez and Matthew Demers.
