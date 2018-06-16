Sparta Live

CCHS students get forklift certificates

by | June 16, 2018 5:00 am

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:40 pm

Colleton County High School students receiving CAT forklift certificates from Palmetto Training Inc. are Christian Lee, Shawn Schultz, Douglas Evans, Luis Perez and Matthew Demers.

