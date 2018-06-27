CCHS alumni Zawadi Brown named All-American

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:28 am

Photo courtesy Limestone College Athletics

By CINDY CROSBY

Colleton County High School Class of 2015 alumni Zawadi Brown was recently named All-American for her track and field performance at Limestone College. Brown, a rising senior at Limestone, is the first female in the history of Limestone College track and field to earn the honor.

Brown, along with six other members of the Limestone College track and field team, qualified for the 2018 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships held in Charlotte, N.C., during late spring. Brown was the lone selection for the women’s team, earning the spot based on her performance in the 100m dash.

She earned her way into the championship final with a sixth-place finish in the preliminaries where she ran a time of 11.79. She finished just off that pace in the finals on Saturday afternoon with a time of 11.97, earning an eighth-place finish.

Brown’s junior year at Limestone garnered her numerous accolades throughout the season. In the seasonal opener in December, Brown kicked off her season by notching a NCAA provisional qualifying time with a school record of 7.69 in the 60m dash.

She was then named back-to-back Conference Carolinas Women’s Indoor Track & Field Athlete of the Week. For the week of Jan. 22-28, Brown set two new personal bests in the 2018 Liberty Kickoff on the way to notching a provisional qualifying mark. Her time of 7.67 seconds in the 60m dash not only improved her previous best time, but also set a new program record. In addition, she competed in the 200m dash, setting a new personal best of 25.64 seconds. She garnered the honor the following week also.

In the 2018 Conference Carolinas Outdoor Championships, Brown took top honors in the 100m dash while also earning a runner-up finish in the 200m distance.

She earned the distinction of being named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) NCAA Division II All-Region team and was named MVP for women’s track at Limestone. She currently holds the school record in the 60m dash indoor and the 100m dash outdoor.