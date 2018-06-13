Campbell going to Limestone

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:19 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Colleton County High School Cougar offensive lineman John Campbell has signed an athletic and academic scholarship to continue his education and football career at Limestone College in fall.

The Saints compete in NCAA Division II in the South Atlantic Conference.

John Campbell recently graduated from Colleton County High School with a 3.7 GPA. In addition to playing football, he also participated in wrestling and track and field for the Cougars.

He is the son of John W. Campbell and Chindra Randolph of Round O. His grandparents are John H. Campbell and Barbara Campbell.