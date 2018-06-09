Blantons celebrate 70th anniversary

Stoney and Virginia Blanton celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on May 15. The couple was married May 15, 1948 in Ferndale Baptist Church Parsonage in Charleston by Mr. Lowder. They have three children: Richard Blanton, Marty Blanton and the late Billie Jean Spath; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.