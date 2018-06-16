Birth Announcement | Kaydn Kyle McClendon

Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:32 pm

Mr. and Mrs. Travis K. McClendon of Walterboro announce the birth of their first child, a son, Kaydn Kyle McClendon. Kaydn was born on Wednesday May 30, 2018 at Trident Medical Center in Charleston. He weighed six pounds and four ounces and was 20-1/2 inches long.

Grandparents include Mr. and Mrs. Cooter V. Taylor of Lisbon, N.Y., Mr. and Mrs. Ricky A. Middlemiss Jr. of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Carla Watkins McClendon of Walterboro, formerly of Bedford, Va.

Great-grandparents include Mr. and Mrs. Carl D. Watkins of Bedford, Va., Mr. and Mrs. Ricky A. Middlemiss Sr. of Richmond Hill, Ga., and Linda Farrell of Plattsburgh, N.Y.

Kaydn’s father, Travis Kyle McClendon, is formerly from Bedford, Va., and his mother Natasha Middlemiss McClendon, is formerly from Lisbon, N.Y.