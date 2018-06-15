Bikers visit Salk

Bike and Build, a national nonprofit committed to raising money and awareness for affordable housing, pedaled into Walterboro Saturday en route to building affordable homes across the East Coast. The team, comprised of 17 young adults, spent the night at the USC Salkehatchie gymnasium. Jane Brewer, USC Salkehatchie athletic director, provided the riders an evening meal of pizza and boiled peanuts.

“Riding my bike is a passion; Bike and Build gave me the mission,” said Aiden Cropsey, one of the team leaders, and, at age 25, one of the oldest riders. “We rode into Walterboro from Savannah where we spent time painting a home’s exterior and assisted in adding a new roof to another,” he said.

Each member of the team has raised at least $5,000 to support the trip and provide donations for affordable housing. Since 2003, Bike and Build has donated $6.4 million to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and Rebuilding Together. To support their efforts, visit their fundraising page at www.classy.org/fundraiser/1455972.

The bikers’ journey began on May 20 in Key West, Fla. The team will average 70 miles per day and expect to arrive at the Canadian border on July 27.