Badkatz 14U off to a hot start in summer schedule

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:25 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The former 14U Lowcountry Lightning softball team recently joined the established South Carolina Badkatz organization. The Lightning won over 30 tournaments across the past four years and intends to keep the streak going.

“We moved to the S.C. Badkatz organization to offer a college pipeline for those that want to play softball at the next level,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “Coach Bob Layman, who recently retired from Thomas Heyward, will be helping us begin the process of getting our girls college exposure and helping the girls find a college that best fits them. Bob and his daughter, Ashlie Layman (who was a standout at Thomas Heyward Academy and the University of South Carolina Beaufort and is now the head softball coach at Spartanburg Methodist) are offering clinics for our kids. They’re also helping with practice formats, so we can get the most out of time on the field. These are great new resources for us and we are really excited about what the future holds.”

According to Martin, the S.C. Badkatz are currently building their organization and will be establishing a 10U and 16U program in July to compliment the current 12U, 14U and 18U teams. Further information on upcoming tryouts and coaching staff will be announced soon.

So far this summer, the 14U Badkatz team has participated in two tournaments going undefeated (5-0) for a championship in the WFC Memorial Day Showdown held at the ACE Basin Sports Complex and, most recently, a second-place finish (3-1) in the Top Gun Sports Summer held in Sumter.

In the WFC Memorial Day Showdown, the Badkatz earned wins over the Lowcountry Storm (5-0), Velocity (18-1), Bandits (4-3), Lowcountry Storm (6-1) and the Carolina Fire 14U (4-1).

“In the Memorial Day tournament, Whitley Weathers and Aaliyah Williams were fantastic in the circle,” said Coach Tiger Martin. “They kept batters off balance, making things easy for our defense. Amberly Way was a wall at the catcher spot. We had two comeback wins in the tournament which showed a lot of courage.”

In the Top Gun Sports Summer held Saturday June 23, the Badkatz shutout FCA Hartsville 4-0 in pool play. Whitley Weathers earned the win in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out five, along with recording the last nine outs of the game. Becca Martin led the Badkatz at the plate, going 2-2 with an RBI and scoring a run.

Against the Carolina Aftershock in game two, Aaliyah Williams earned the win, allowing two earned runs on one hit and striking out three. Weathers went 2-2 at the plate, with an RBI and scoring once. Amberly Way, Martin, Jordan Slocum and Morgan Walling had a hit each.

Seeded in the top spot entering bracket play, the Badkatz shutout the Carolina Fire–Guerry 12-0 in three innings. Weathers threw a two-hitter and struck out two to earn the complete game win. Taylor Tomedolskey was 2-2 at the plate with 3-RBI’s and two scores. Way went 2-3 with 4-RBI’s and Martin was 2-2 with an RBI and one score. Shandi Brown, Williams, Jordan Slocum, Weathers and Walling each had a hit.

It was a pitchers’ duel in the championship game against the Dixie Angels. Williams started in the circle for the Badkatz and allowed two runs on four hits, striking out six and walking one. She was relieved by Weathers in the fourth. Weathers allowed no earned runs on three hits, striking out two. Jordan Slocum went 2-2 at the plate to lead the Badkatz. Way was credited with an RBI and Williams recorded four stolen bases in the game.

“Whitley and Aaliyah were once again great,” said Martin. “We played four solid teams in this tourney and ran the streak to nine straight tourney games without allowing more than three runs. We had some timely hitting early in the day to land the No. 1 seed going into bracket play. Weathers was great in the semi-final and had plenty of support.

“I feel we may have gotten a little cocky after our 12-0 win and it likely cost us the championship,” said Martin. “The Angels played great defense early and I think we got tight after that. Aaliyah and Whitley teamed up and really pitched great. We had a couple of walks and errors that netted them two runs. We didn’t get the timely hits in this game that came easily earlier in the day. There are too many weapons on this team to put up one run — we can definitely learn and coach from what happened here.

“We would like to thank everyone in the community who generously supported our fundraising effort in raffling a cooler recently,” said Martin.

The 14U Badkatz participating in the first two tournaments of the summer included Taylor Tomedolskey, Becca Martin, Whitley Weathers, Mackenzie Pellum, Shandi Brown, Makayla Chisolm, Morgan Walling, Amberly Way, Aaliyah Williams, Keleigh Bowers and Jordan Slocum.