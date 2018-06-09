Author wins Selah Award

June 6, 2018

Eddie Jones, founder and CEO of Raleigh-based Lighthouse Publishing of the Carolinas (LPC), announced this week that LPC author Lindsey P. Brackett is the recipient of the 2018 Selah Award for Fiction for her debut novel, Still Waters.

The Selah Awards were presented May 23 at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writers Conference. In addition to Fiction Book of the Year, Still Waters was awarded the Selah Award for First Novel and the Directors’ Choice Award for Fiction by conference directors, Edie Melson and DiAnn Mills.

Still Waters released Sept. 7, 2017 and is available through local and online book retailers. A Lowcountry story about the power of family and forgiveness, Still Waters is Brackett’s debut novel. Editors were Eva Marie Everson and Jennifer Slattery.

Brackett is the granddaughter of the late Tom and Alice Beeson of Walterboro.

From the publisher:

When her beloved grandmother requests one last summer at Still Waters, the family cottage on Edisto Beach, Cora Anne Halloway returns to a place that haunts her with loss and tempts her with forgiveness.

Peace means reconciling her family and her Edisto memories. But acceptance may mean loving the man determined to preserve a past she’d rather forget.

LPC works closely with Christian Devotions Ministries and publishes around forty titles a year. “Our goal is to be the light with God’s truth,” Jones says. “When our fiction projects an agenda, the stories point to moral truths and portray characters with strong beliefs about what’s right and wrong. Our nonfiction seeks to encourage and disciple Christians.”

Still Waters is also on the INSPY shortlist for debut fiction. The INSPY Awards are the bloggers award for excellence in Christian fiction.