Assault suspect given a year in prison
by The Press and Standard | June 21, 2018 5:00 pm
Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 10:08 am
A year in prison resulted from a guilty plea by a Round O man during Colleton County General Sessions’ proceedings earlier this week.
Charles M. Garten, 34, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery.
Following his plea, Fourteenth Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Garten to serve one year of a three-year jail term and then spend 18 months on probation.
• Heyward B. Harrison, 33, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended four-year prison sentence with credit for time served and was placed on probation for three years.
