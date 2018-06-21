Assault suspect given a year in prison

A year in prison resulted from a guilty plea by a Round O man during Colleton County General Sessions’ proceedings earlier this week.

Charles M. Garten, 34, of Round O, pled guilty to a charge of second-degree assault and battery.

Following his plea, Fourteenth Circuit Court Judge Perry Buckner ordered Garten to serve one year of a three-year jail term and then spend 18 months on probation.

• Heyward B. Harrison, 33, of Walterboro, pled guilty to a charge of third-degree burglary, was given a suspended four-year prison sentence with credit for time served and was placed on probation for three years.