Angels get pass to state tourney

Last Updated: June 20, 2018 at 9:10 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Dixie Angels will advance directly to the South Carolina Dixie Youth X-Play State Tournament based on lack of participation in the District VI tournament. As of press time, no dates had been determined for the tournament, which will be held in Bluffton.

The Angels will be coached by Tiff Condran, who led her regular season team, Trijay Solutions, to an 11-1 record. Condran brings a wealth of experience to the table, both as former player and as a high school and travel softball coach.

“During our first week of practice, we focused on team building, pitchers and catchers, and lots of defensive scenarios,” said Condran. “Being a young team, we have plenty of room for advancement and I look forward to seeing just what each of these amazing girls have to give.”

Condran will have several aces in her pitching rotation in the X-Play State Tournament. “The mound is going to be shared by Alex Green, as well as Catherine Crawford, Rylee Harrelson and Sydney Stivender,” said Condran. “Alex is a first-year pitcher who dominated this season on the mound. Rylee, Sydney, and Catherine are also all young upcoming pitchers that will give some relief on the mound.

“We have an extremely young group of girls, but the talent at the plate is going to be a huge advantage for us this year,” said Condran. “I am extremely honored to be a part of this team this year and can’t wait for these girls to get out on that field and show off all their blood, sweat and tears.”

The Angels’ roster will include Alex Green, Caroline Herndon, Sydney Crosby, JaNay Manigo, Catherine Crawford, Brayli Stanfield, Rylee Harrelson, Harley Godwin, Sydney Stivender, Jhyrika Brown, Ja’Meisha Stevens and Addison Kellam.

Condran will be assisted by Mallory Crawford and Frankie Kellam.