Alligator hunting lottery applications close June 15

If you haven’t already applied, there are only two weeks left to enter the 2018 Public and Wildlife Management Area (WMA) Alligator Hunting season lottery drawing.

A $10 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the Public Lands Hunt and a $15 nonrefundable application fee is required to apply for the WMA Alligator Hunt. A randomized computer drawing based on a preference point system will determine the selection of hunters. Unsuccessful applicants will receive a preference point for use in future alligator lottery hunts.

This year’s public season will begin at 12 p.m. (noon) on Sept. 8 and run until 12 p.m. (noon) on Oct. 13.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on June 15th. Tag fees, if selected, vary by program.

By law, the fees collected are used to support the Alligator Management Program’s research and management activities, and for conservation of the American Alligator in South Carolina.

Please check the SCDNR website at www.dnr.sc.gov/wildlife/alligator/index.html for more alligator hunting information and any changes or updates.

The SCDNR will closely monitor these hunts, and the harvest and regulations may be modified for future seasons.