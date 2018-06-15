Alliance honors legislators
by The Press and Standard | June 15, 2018 2:18 pm
SouthernCarolina Alliance honored the regional legislative delegation at the 2018 Annual Regional Celebration at USC Salkehatchie in Allendale on Thursday, June 14.
