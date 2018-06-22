Adult Ed holds commencement

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

Photos by JEFFERY MUSGRAVE

The Colleton County School District Department of Adult Education held the Class of 2018 Commencement Monday June 11 in the Performing Arts Center at Colleton County High School. Thirty-two graduates were presented their diplomas by Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of education.

The invocation was given by graduate Justice Tabb, followed by the welcome from Jasmine Tabb, graduate.

Class of 2018 graduate Mia Tabb gave the Graduate’s Message, thanking the staff of CCSD Adult Education, family and friends.

Chris Horvath, Adult Education director, spoke to the graduates and crowd stating that since 2003, Colleton County Adult Education has served over 5,000 adult learners.

“Our leaders seated here this evening represent the Colletonians, who this year alone, earned 30 South Carolina High School Equivalency Diplomas, seven S.C. High School Diplomas and 187 National Career Readiness Certificates, to include 25 Gold and 10 Platinum,” he said.

“Graduates, I see the future in each of you and I sense the amazing things you will do with your lives,” said Horvath. “In achieving your destiny, let your drive and determination pave your way, and understand you were created to be great. Always keep in mind you are equipped to meet any challenge you face. I am very proud of each of you.”

Felicia Millen shared a poem entitled ‘Dare to Dream’ by Julie Anne Ford and was followed by a message given by Dr. Foster.

The Class of 2018 Adult Education graduates included Sydney Rae Beach, Faith Bowers, Alize Brice, Andrew Bunton, MariCarmen Cruz, Dakota Diaz, Zachary Fail, Dean Hill, Destiney Hill, Brianna Lang, Kristen Linder, Ariel Lowery, Stephanie Maynard, Tina Medlin, Jonathan Murkins, Erin Nichols, Britany Padgett, Crystal Phillips, Dante Pinckney, Dayla Pye, Callah Reynolds, April Ross, Teagan Rowe, Lakita Sparkman, Yolanda Sparkman, Ceyarrah Stephens, Malcolm Strong, Jasmine Tabb, Justice Tabb, Mia Tabb, Amanda Walker and Makayla Worley.