Academy Road holds picture day

Last Updated: May 30, 2018 at 10:05 am

Academy Road Preschool‘s children posed for picture day recently. From left to right are Annalise Biggs, Natalie Varn, Carter Deal, Christina Holmes, Jayla Washington, Richard Walker, Madison Purvis and Penn Warner, students in Miss Yvonne‘s class. “They did a really great job posing for the camera,” said owner Tammy Barr.