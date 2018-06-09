About People

Cobb graduates from Trident Tech

Malik R. Cobb of Walterboro received his associate degree in culinary arts on May 4 from Trident Technical College.

A 2014 graduate of Colleton County High School, he is the son of Leon and Sharon Cobb.

Chisolm graduates at Spartanburg

Kwaza M. Chisolm of Walterboro received an associate in business degree from Spartanburg Methodist College on May 5.

On honors lists

at OC Tech

The following students have been named to the honors lists at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College for the spring term:

• Adam Martin of Lodge, president’s list, full-time;

• Joel Bradley of Lodge and Erica Long of Varnville, president’s list, part-time;

• Emily Hall and David Mundo, both of Ehrhardt, and Mindy Priester of Islandton, dean’s list, full-time;

• Chelsea Polk of Islandton and Shantanique Givens-Franklin of Walterboro, dean’s list, part-time.

Ladson graduates from The Citadel

Brittany Ladson of Yemassee received her master of education degree in counselor education from The Citadel in Charleston on May 5. The class of 2018 included 218 graduates.

Anderson on dean’s list at Bob Jones

Christopher Anderson of Edisto Island has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bob Jones University in Greenville. He is a junior majoring in Bible.

The list requires a 2.00-3.74 grade point average.

DeFrenn earns

master’s degree

Elizabeth DeFrenn of Walterboro received her master’s degree in business administration from the University of S.C. Aiken. She was recognized during a master’s hooding ceremony on May 9.

Pye named

to president’s list

Haley Brooke Pye of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

The list is composed of students who earn a 4.0 grade point average.

Local students graduate Clemson

The following local students received degrees from Clemson University during spring commencement on May 10-11:

• Alexis Ontiona McCorkle of Cottageville, B.S. in nursing;

• Peter D. Tomasic of Cottageville, B.S. in electrical engineering;

• Justin Adrian Comport of Edisto Island, B.S. in mechanical engineering;

• Jacob C. Holm of Green Pond, B.S. in construction science and management;

• Joseph Emerson Barrett of Ruffin, B.A. in sociology;

• Jack H. Bonds of Walterboro, B.S. in accounting;

• James Carlton Brown of Walterboro, master of construction science management in construction science and management;

• William G. Drawdy of Walterboro, B.S. in forest resource management;

• Emily Nicole Hiott of Walterboro, B.A. in English;

• Madison Leigh Lucas of Walterboro, B.S. in anthropology;

• Roberto A. Lugo of Walterboro, magna cum laude, B.S. in nursing;

• Hayden Chandler Smith of Yemassee, B.S. in management.

Pye named

to dean’s list

Connor A. Pye of Walterboro has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Presbyterian College in Clinton.

The list requires a grade point average of 3.3-3.9.