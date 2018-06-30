About People
by The Press and Standard | June 30, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:36 am
On president’s list
at Coastal Carolina
Kye Stephens of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. He is an exercise and sports management major.
The list requires a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
On president’s list
at USC Aiken
Cameron Warner of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of S.C. Aiken.
The list requires a 4.0 grade point average.
On dean’s list at Anderson
George Lyons of Smoaks and Judith Gibson of Walterboro have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Anderson University in Anderson.
The list requires a 3.5 or higher grade point average.
Mole graduates
Charleston Southern
Chandler Mole of Varnville received his degree from Charleston Southern University on May 5.
