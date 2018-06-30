About People

Last Updated: June 27, 2018 at 10:36 am

On president’s list

at Coastal Carolina

Kye Stephens of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Coastal Carolina University in Conway. He is an exercise and sports management major.

The list requires a perfect 4.0 grade point average.

On president’s list

at USC Aiken

Cameron Warner of Walterboro has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at the University of S.C. Aiken.

The list requires a 4.0 grade point average.

On dean’s list at Anderson

George Lyons of Smoaks and Judith Gibson of Walterboro have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Anderson University in Anderson.

The list requires a 3.5 or higher grade point average.

Mole graduates

Charleston Southern

Chandler Mole of Varnville received his degree from Charleston Southern University on May 5.