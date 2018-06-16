About People
by The Press and Standard | June 16, 2018 5:00 am
Last Updated: June 12, 2018 at 6:38 pm
Cullen gets master’s degree
Heather Nicole Cullen, daughter of Bruce and Allison Standiford of Walterboro, received her M.A. in preservation design during a commencement ceremony for the Savannah College of Art and Design’s School of Building Arts held at the Savannah Civic Center on June 2, 2018.
Houck graduates Furman University
Hannah L. Houck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry L. Houck of Walterboro, graduated from Furman University on May 5.
